Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured White House says bin Laden son killed in US operation
FeaturedNational NewsNewsWatch

White House says bin Laden son killed in US operation

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 14, 2019, 10:06 am

8
0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late alQaida leader who had become an increasingly prominent figure in the terrorist organization, has been killed in a U.S. counterterrorism operation in the AfghanistanPakistan region.

A White House statement gives no further details, such as when Hamza bin Laden was killed or how the United States confirmed his death.

The statement says Hamza bin Ladens death not only deprives alQaida of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group.

As leader of alQaida, Osama bin Laden and others plotted the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. U.S. Navy SEALs killed him in a raid on a house in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X