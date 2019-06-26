White House Appointees Visit Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WOAY) – White House appointees traveled to Bluefield, West Virginia today for a rural lending forum. The appointees were from the Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and both agencies put on the forum.

Lenders from West Virginia and Virginia were invited to learn and ask questions about lending to small businesses in rural areas.

Those from the federal agencies who represent this region say it was an opportunity to see a city like Bluefield as it continues to grow with economic opportunity.

“Recently the president signed a memorandum of understanding to have the USDA and the SBA work together to reach folks in rural America,” SBA Region 3 Administrator Michelle Christian said. “We are here on the ground because it’s important to the White House. There is hope because businesses are growing. The economy is getting better. Unemployment is at an all-time low and consumer confidence is at an all-time high. “

The White House appointees concluded their day in Bluefield with a tour of the city.