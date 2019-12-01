What to know when deciding on a real or artificial tree

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – For Christmas tree shoppers that may not know whether they want an artificial or real tree it is important to know there are pros and cons to both.

Artificial tree’s pros would be it is a one-time purchase most of them are pre-lit. A con would be it’s not really traditional a lot of people like the smell of a fresh-cut tree. A con with a fresh cut tree is they can be messy and if not watered properly the needles will fall off faster,” said Terri Cereus Live Nursery Specialist.