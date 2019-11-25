What to know if you’re flying out of Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- During the holiday season air fare’s are typically higher and airports tend to be busier however that isn’t the case for Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

Airport Manager Tom Cochran says you do not need to be worried about a busy airport. “We normally do see an increase but not that big of a difference. We see more business and leisure travel throughout the year than any holiday.”

Florida Native John Kukan reminds everyone that while the airport may not be too busy unforeseen issues can happen at any moment. “I came out of Gainesville

this morning and we were supposed to leave early but we didn’t and by the time I got to Charlotte I didn’t have much time for my connecting flight,but i made it.”

Cochran says he hopes people take advantage of the low air fares they have.

The airport has two daily departing flights to Charlotte, North Carolina’s international airport.