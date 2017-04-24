FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchUncategorized
Wet Conditions Causing Slick Roads In Raleigh County
By Rebecca FernandezApr 24, 2017, 10:00 am
205
The rain has stopped a little bit, but wet conditions continue on the roads, and are forcing many to use extra caution behind the wheel.
Roads in Raleigh County have been slick throughout the weekend from heavy amounts of rain.
Raleigh County dispatchers said the weather has caused several vehicle accidents this weekend and this morning, and are encouraging drivers to slow down and use caution during their commute.
Related
Comments
comments
Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor! She has come all the way from Miami, Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Before joining WOAY, she was a Producer at Univision News Network. Read More