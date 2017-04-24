    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Wet Conditions Causing Slick Roads In Raleigh County

    Rebecca FernandezBy Apr 24, 2017, 10:00 am

    The rain has stopped a little bit, but wet conditions continue on the roads, and are forcing many to use extra caution behind the wheel.

    Roads in Raleigh County have been slick throughout the weekend from heavy amounts of rain.

    Raleigh County dispatchers said the weather has caused several vehicle accidents this weekend and this morning, and are encouraging drivers to slow down and use caution during their commute.

    Rebecca Fernandez

