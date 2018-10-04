Westside, Proffitt Crowned State Champions

WOAY – The 2018 high school golf state championships concluded Wednesday in Wheeling, with two Southern West Virginia schools among those claiming a state title.

Westside rallied to win the Class AA team championship by six shots over Grafton, while PikeView senior Carson Proffitt took the individual title after a playoff with Fairmont Senior’s Clark Craig.

The Renegades trailed Grafton by three strokes entering the final round, but received key contributions from Dawson Browning and Caleb Cook, along with consistent rounds from Tanner Walls & Jacob Cochran.

Wyoming East, who won the AA title each of the last two years, finished third in the team standings, led by Matt Caldwell and Michael Growe. Greenbrier East finished fifth in Class AAA, with Colin Wiley and Norris Beard leading the Spartans.

Proffitt began Wednesday one stroke behind Petersburg’s Nick Fleming for the individual lead, before posting a round of 70 that was bested only by Craig’s 67, which forced the playoff. Proffitt would win on the third extra hole.

Proffitt is joined on the Class AA All-Tournament Team by Browning & Cook from the Renegades, along with Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan. Woodrow Wilson’s Jackson Hill made the All-Tournament Team in Class AAA.