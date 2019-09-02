EducationNewsWatchTop Stories
Westside High School Closed September 3, 2019
By Yazmin RodriguezSep 02, 2019, 11:34 am
WYOMING COUNTY,WV (WV)- There will be no school, tomorrow September 3, 2019, for Westside High School students.
According to a tweet from Wyoming County Schools, due to a mechanical issue with the sewage system there will be no school. This only affects students at Westside High School.
