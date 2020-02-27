Westside Girls Basketball Wins Sectional Title

WOAY – For the first time since 2017, Westside girls basketball is the champion of Class AA Region 3 Section 1.

The Lady Renegades established momentum in the opening minutes of their game at Wyoming East, and while the Lady Warriors rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter, Westside made plays down the stretch to win 46-44.

Makayla Morgan scored 16 points for Westside, many of them coming in the first quarter, while Riana Kenneda and Hannah Toler also reached double figures. Wyoming East’s Skylar Davidson led all scorers with 21.

The two teams now await the outcome of the Section 2 title game between Bluefield and PikeView. The winner of that game hosts Wyoming East in regionals, while the runner-up goes to Westside.

In Class A Region 3 Section 1, a back-and-forth game saw Charleston Catholic rally in the second half to win 44-36 at Midland Trail. The Lady Irish will play the winner of the second semifinal between Webster County and Pocahontas County.

In boys basketball Wednesday, Greenbrier East won 58-30 against PikeView, while Greenbrier West won 71-39 against Meadow Bridge.