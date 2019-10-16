West Virginia’s First Lady Joins National Foundation to Give Middle School Band New Instruments

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – Music from the Western Greenbrier Middle School Band filled the auditorium and so did the excitement as the school’s band gathered to be recognized for receiving a VH1 Save The Music Foundation grant to get new instruments. The foundation has had a large presence in West Virginia providing middle schools just in this fall season with matching grants of an average $38,000 in musical instruments.

“West Virginia is the only state that we’re making this a statewide effort, meaning that we’re now in all 55 counties,” Chiho Feindler, the foundation’s senior director of programs and policy, said. “We’re going to be marking the 100th school next year with a goal of being in every middle school in this great state.”

First Lady Cathy Justice joined the foundation on the tour to support them and the partnership they have with the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History to keep music programs alive in the state.

“The heritage,” Justice said. ” We just want the West Virginia heritage. We just don’t want the arts to be cut out and they aren’t going to be. And this is great and they’re thriving now and as you saw today, the band here at Western Greenbrier Middle School is just doing so well and it’s expanding. It’s getting much bigger.”

And that growth on top of lack of instruments is why this grant meant so much to the school and to the band.

“We have 91 students in our band program,” director Roy Helmick said. “Out of that, we have five that actually own their own instrument, so without this program, there’s a lot of students that would not be able to participate without those instruments being provided.”

The First Lady, the WVDACH and the Save The Music Foundation went on to visit Peterstown Middle School, Princeton Middle School and Oceana Middle School to present them with their grant as well.