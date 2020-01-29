West Virginia’s Autumn Colors Express dates set for 2020

By
Tyler Barker
-

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)The Rail Excursion Management Co., a national leader in railroad excursions and charters, today announces the second installment of the Autumn Colors Express (website: acewva.com) on October 22, 23, 24 and 25, 2020.

The Autumn Colors Express continues the 50+ year tradition of transporting passengers on vintage railcars to Hinton’s Railroad Days Festival, held the same weekend. This year there will be four days of train excursions, originating in downtown Huntington, WV, and for the second year in a row, stopping in Charleston, WV to pick up passengers.

The Autumn Colors Express consist will be comprised of 25-30 privately-owned vintage railcars, with meal service provided on board to every passenger, as part of their ticket price. The round-trip train ride will feature on-board entertainment and historic narration. Lunch is available from the many food vendors in Hinton. The train will lay over in Hinton for approximately three hours while guests enjoy the annual Hinton Railroad Days Festival.

Strong 2019 ticket sales indicate an increased demand for 2020’s train, and Railexco has added a fourth day of Autumn Colors Express for 2020, with a train departing for Hinton on Thursday the 22nd of October.

To read the full press release including quotes from ACE local and non-profit partners see below:

ACE_2020_Release_1_27_2020_
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com