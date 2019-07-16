Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia woman is accused of locking child in basement

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 16, 2019, 13:45 pm

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been accused of beating her children and locking them in a basement.

The Journal reports 35-year-old Amy Elizabeth Foley was charged Thursday with child abuse stemming from an incident in 2018.

Court documents say Foley is accused of punching, choking and binding a child’s hands and feet with duct tape. The Department of Health and Human resources received a call about the abuse in March.

The victim in a forensic interview said she was locked in a basement for three months by Foley and her husband. Another child said she witnessed the altercation and was also locked in the basement overnight for missing a spot on a glass while washing dishes.

It’s unclear if Foley has an attorney or if Foley’s husband will be charged.

