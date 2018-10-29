Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia woman gets home confinement in overdose death

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 29, 2018, 04:36 am

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to more than seven years on home confinement for helping inject drugs into the body of a woman who fatally overdosed.

The Herald-Dispatch reports 31-year-old Misty Dawn Chapman of Huntington was sentenced Friday in Cabell County Circuit Court.

Chapman pleaded guilty in September to drug delivery resulting in the death of Racheal Diane Chaney, whose body was found at her Huntington home in February 2014.

A judge gave Chapman a 10-year term but gave her credit for time served in jail and on home confinement.

