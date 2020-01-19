West Virginia Winter Musical Festival returning to Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The 8th Annual West Virginia Winter Music Festival is returning to Lewisburg this upcoming weekend.

This is a benefit festival which means the proceeds will go toward musicians in financial need due to emergencies, more performance promotion, and music education opportunities.

The festival director, Jim Snyder, says this is both good for the art scene and the local economy as it brings hundreds of people to downtown.

“It’s bigger and better every year,” Snyder said. “We started out eight years ago with about five venues and five bands. Now we have over 50 bands and seven venues.”

If you want a full listing of the festival for Friday and Saturday, click here for the festival’s Facebook page.