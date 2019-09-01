West Virginia Wins in Neal Brown’s First Game

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) -West Virginia University head football coach Neal Brown is now 1-0 at the helm of the Mountaineers, thanks to a 20-13 win against FCS powerhouse James Madison.
Week one was a slow start offensively for WVU. The Mountaineers were held to just a field goal in the first half and trailed James Madison 7-3 at Halftime.
Redshirt senior Austin Kendall, a transfer from Oklahoma, heated up in the second half. He finished with two touchdowns and 260 yards, carrying the day for an offense that was held to just 34 rushing yards on 24 carries.
Check out highlights from Saturday’s game against James Madison, and hear from Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown in the postgame press conference.
West Virginia travels to Missouri next Saturday.