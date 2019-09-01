Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports West Virginia Wins in Neal Brown’s First Game
SportsSports NewsWVU

West Virginia Wins in Neal Brown’s First Game

Kassie SimmonsBy Sep 01, 2019, 00:38 am

30
0

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) -West Virginia University head football coach Neal Brown is now 1-0 at the helm of the Mountaineers, thanks to a 20-13 win against FCS powerhouse James Madison.

Week one was a slow start offensively for WVU. The Mountaineers were held to just a field goal in the first half and trailed James Madison 7-3 at Halftime.

Redshirt senior Austin Kendall, a transfer from Oklahoma, heated up in the second half. He finished with two touchdowns and 260 yards, carrying the day for an offense that was held to just 34 rushing yards on 24 carries.

Check out highlights from Saturday’s game against James Madison, and hear from Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown in the postgame press conference.

West Virginia travels to Missouri next Saturday.

Previous PostWVU Tech Men's Soccer Opens Season With an Overtime Win
Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X