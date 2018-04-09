West Virginia Weekly Fuel Update and Outlook

West Virginia, WV, – Average retail gasoline prices in West Virginia have risen 2.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.61/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 gas outlets in West Virginia. This compares with the national average that has fallen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.65/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in West Virginia during the past week, prices yesterday were 24.9 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 9.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 12.0 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 25.9 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on April 9 in West Virginia have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.36/g in 2017, $2.00/g in 2016, $2.39/g in 2015, $3.63/g in 2014 and $3.65/g in 2013.

Areas near West Virginia and their current gas price climate:

Pittsburgh- $2.86/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.87/g.

Charleston- $2.59/g, up 8.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.51/g.

Virginia- $2.48/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.47/g.

“As markets have seen concern rise of a possible trade war between the U.S. and China, oil prices have been hit hard, leading gas prices to dramatically slow their recent ascent. While the pause button may be hit for the time being on the spring surge, it is still likely we’ll see prices advance again soon,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Thankfully, the bulk of refinery maintenance is likely behind us, but keep in mind the volatility of the stock market has had a major influence on gas prices in the last year, so we may still be susceptible to sudden and dramatic change in U.S. policy and also still being susceptible to any lingering maintenance at the large refineries.”

