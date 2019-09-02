West Virginia vs James Madison Review

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia football trailed 7-3 at Halftime against FCS powerhouse James Madison on Saturday. However, the Mountaineers’ offense clicked in the second half and the defense held strong to overcome the Dukes in a 20-13 win.
WVU head coach Neal Brown and quarterback Austin Kendall, a transfer from Oklahoma, collected their first wins as Mountaineers. Kendall finished the day 27 for 42 with 260 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with nine receivers in the game with Tevin Bush and George Campbell receiving touchdowns.
After the game, the Mountaineers collectedly said that there were plenty of aspects they need to improve on. Sports Director Matt Digby has more in the video above.