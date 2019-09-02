Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports West Virginia vs James Madison Review
SportsSports NewsWVU

West Virginia vs James Madison Review

Kassie SimmonsBy Sep 02, 2019, 01:24 am

1
0

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia football trailed 7-3 at Halftime against FCS powerhouse James Madison on Saturday. However, the Mountaineers’ offense clicked in the second half and the defense held strong to overcome the Dukes in a 20-13 win.

WVU head coach Neal Brown and quarterback Austin Kendall, a transfer from Oklahoma, collected their first wins as Mountaineers. Kendall finished the day 27 for 42 with 260 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with nine receivers in the game with Tevin Bush and George Campbell receiving touchdowns.

After the game, the Mountaineers collectedly said that there were plenty of aspects they need to improve on. Sports Director Matt Digby has more in the video above.

 

Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X