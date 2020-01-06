West Virginia unveils women’s suffrage commemoration events

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has announced its initial slate of events for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
The yearlong commemoration will start Wednesday with a reception ahead of the governor’s state of the state address, Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office said. Women will wear early 1900s-style clothing at the event.
Other events throughout the year include a documentary showing, lecture series, a gala, a women’s suffrage march at Marshall University and more. Events are being posted online on Warner’s website and through a social media account.
Warner is leading a coordinating committee to plan events for the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.
State Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Potter and state Democratic Party Chairwoman Belinda Biafore are the honorary co-chairs of the committee.
Congress passed the 19th Amendment in June 1919. West Virginia became the 34th state to ratify it in a March 1920 vote.
