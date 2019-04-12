West Virginia University’s Tuition Rates Set to Increase

MORGANTOWN, WV(WOAY)-The cost to attend West Virginia University will go up by the lowest percentage in at least two decades with Friday’s approval of a $60, or 1.36 percent, per semester increase for in-state undergraduate students and $180, or 1.44 percent, for out-of-state students.

The exact individual tuition and fees approved by the Board of Governors will vary, depending on specific colleges, resulting in effective increases ranging from 1.26 percent to 1.69 percent for in-state students and 1.22 percent to 1.8 percent for out-of-state students.

The last time an increase was less than 2 percent occurred in the 2010-2011 academic year, which saw a rise of 1.9 percent.

The University will also increase financial aid by 4 percent, including an 8 percent rise in institution-funded aid.

“We are extremely sensitive to the increasing cost of higher education,” President Gordon Gee said. “While we are not able to hold tuition flat, our leaders did an outstanding job of coming in at a very small number to maintain the University’s position as one of the best values in the country.”

Also Friday, the board approved budget parameters for the fiscal year beginning July 1 that include an overall $14.8 million reduction in salaries, benefits and supplies despite inclusion of state-mandated raises effective Jan. 1, 2020. Part of the reduction will include a targeted voluntary separation plan.

A final budget will be presented at the next Board meeting, scheduled for June 21 in Beckley.

Graduate tuition will increase $72 or 1.44 percent for in-state students and $189, or 1.47 percent, for out-of-state students.

Additionally, residence hall rates will be increased by about 3 percent to cover increased costs for goods and services, depending on location. Cost for most apartments will be unchanged; parking at some of the units will increase in some locations.

A revamped meal plan will also be launched for 2019-2020, with new options, including “anytime dining” in response to students’ desire to be able to eat smaller meals, more often. Prices range from a high of $2,616 per semester for the top-tier plan – $25 less than the current option – to $895 for the lowest.

Increases were also approved for West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley and Potomac State College in Keyser.

In Beckley, the undergraduate increases are: $48, or 1.29 percent for in-state; $132, 1.42 percent, for out-of-state. However, the nursing will have an effective increase of 8.25 percent to align the cost across all three campuses.

In Keyser, the undergraduate increases are: $24 to $60, or 1.07 percent to 1.42 percent for in-state; $84 to $96 or 1.48 percent to 1.51 percent.