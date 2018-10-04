West Virginia University receives $4M gift for scholarships

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia University has announced a $4 million gift that will pay for two scholarships annually for Oak Hill High School students who study engineering.

Alumnus Emil Czul left the money to the university to create two endowed, full-ride scholarships to be awarded to financially needy students from the school.

The statement says Czul graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1950 and worked as a bricklayer before joining the Army and then enrolling at West Virginia University, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering in 1960.

Czul’s nephew, Joe Czul, said the family believes Emil Czul credited his successful career to his engineering degree and envisioned his gift helping students who have academic capabilities, but struggle financially.