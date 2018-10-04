EducationNewsWatch
West Virginia University receives $4M gift for scholarships
By Daniella HankeyOct 04, 2018, 10:37 am
3
MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia University has announced a $4 million gift that will pay for two scholarships annually for Oak Hill High School students who study engineering.
Alumnus Emil Czul left the money to the university to create two endowed, full-ride scholarships to be awarded to financially needy students from the school.
The statement says Czul graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1950 and worked as a bricklayer before joining the Army and then enrolling at West Virginia University, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering in 1960.
Czul’s nephew, Joe Czul, said the family believes Emil Czul credited his successful career to his engineering degree and envisioned his gift helping students who have academic capabilities, but struggle financially.
Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor.
Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career.
During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members.
As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.
-