Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured West Virginia University raises $11M in Day or Giving
FeaturedNewsWatchState News

West Virginia University raises $11M in Day or Giving

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 16, 2019, 14:59 pm

37
0

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University raised more than $11 million on its third annual Day of Giving. The Dominion Post reports that’s about $5 million more than last year.

Mary Esposito is director of Annual Giving for the West Virginia University Foundation. She told the paper the school also exceeded last year’s efforts in total number of donations by more than 1,000.

Some of the larger gifts included $1.3 million from the Hayhurst family to WVU Extension Service. United Bank gave $1 million to support the construction of the new WVU Medicine Children’s hospital.

There were also a number of matching gifts, including a dollarfordollar match on the first $50,000 raised.

Wednesday’s Day of Giving also included WVU Health Sciences and regional campuses in Beckley and in Keyser.

___

Information from: The Dominion Post, http://www.dominionpost.com

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X