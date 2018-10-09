EducationNewsWatch
West Virginia University president delivers annual address
By Daniella HankeyOct 09, 2018, 07:45 am
19
MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — West Virginia University President Gordon Gee says the school must take risks in order to move ahead.
Gee said during his annual State of the University address Monday that every risk includes a chance it won’t turn out as planned. But he said without mistakes, the university can’t learn or grow.
Gee said WVU is focused on findings of WV Forward, a collaboration of WVU, Marshall University and the West Virginia Department of Commerce. Gee said WVU is working to build an innovation ecosystem critical to the state’s future.
He said the university is also trying to help with the opioid crisis and is focusing on other health issues in the state, including heart disease, the leading cause of death in West Virginia.
Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor.
Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career.
During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members.
As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.
-