West Virginia University offering voluntary job buyouts

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 23, 2019, 13:09 pm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia University is offering buyouts to employees with at least 20 years of service as part of cost-cutting efforts.

The voluntary program comes after the university last week announced a tuition and fee increase for the fall semester.

According to the university, eligible faculty and staff would be offered a lump-sum incentive in return for their resignation or retirement.

The university has set a May 10 deadline for employees to express their interest in the program, which WVU says is part of its continuing efforts to reduce operating costs and prioritize funding for strategic initiative investment.

