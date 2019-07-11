Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia University Looking For Entries For National Commercial

Terell BaileyBy Jul 11, 2019, 14:56 pm

MORGANTOWN,WV (WOAY) -The “2019 Find Your Purpose” contest is a worldwide search for the best-told West Virginia University story. For the first time, WVU is crowd-sourcing to find its nationally running TV commercial.

Fans are encouraged to grab a camera (or camera phone) and write, direct, star, edit — create — an original 30-second video showcasing what it really means to be a Mountaineer in the style of a national TV spot.

In August, the Mountaineer community will vote on the best entries. The winning commercial will receive a trip for two to Morgantown to see their commercial debut on the big screen at Milan Puskar Stadium during the WVU football team’s season opener on Aug. 31. The winning spot will also air during football and basketball games throughout 2019-2020.

To learn more about the contest, visit http://findyourpurpose.wvu.edu. Video entries will be accepted until July 19.

