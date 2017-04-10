West Virginia University class trying to detect fake news

Advertisement



MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Students at West Virginia University’s Reed College of Media are working with computer science students and faculty on an artificial intelligence course to try to detect fake news articles.

The university said in a news release that the course includes two projects that focus on using artificial intelligence to spot fake news.

One team is using a system to analyze text and generate a score that represents the likelihood that an article is fake.

Media Innovation Center Creative Director Dana Coester says solving the problem of fake news requires collaboration across media, social, political and technology disciplines.

The teams will demonstrate their projects during the last week of classes.

