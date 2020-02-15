West Virginia Univ. offers degree in music, health sciences

By
Tyler Barker
-

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University is offering a new undergraduate degree program that combines passions for music and health care.

WVU’s Bachelor of Science in Music and Health lets students pursue a music major while pursuing any of six tracks in the health sciences. Those include dentistry, medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, or physician assistant, the university said in a statement Thursday.

WVU School of Music Director Michael Ibrahim said prospective students who want a career in health care have a great interest in advancing their music skills.

“We wanted to make it accessible for our students to pursue both of these important aspects of education,” Ibrahim said.

