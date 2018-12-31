West Virginia Turnpike toll hike delayed until at least Jan. 15

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH REPORTS) — The doubling of the toll on the West Virginia Turnpike has been moved back to at least Jan. 15.

Tolls were originally scheduled to go from $2 to $4 on Tuesday, Jan. 1, but the West Virginia Parkways Authority held an emergency meeting Monday to discuss delaying the hike after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice made a request.

Justice’s office sent out a news release Monday, saying he was urging the state Parkways Authority to consider delaying toll increases following issues last week with E-ZPass enrollment.

“I have expressed my deep concerns to the West Virginia Parkways Authority regarding potential traffic delays, backups and safety on the Turnpike as a result of the planned toll increase on January 1, 2019, and the delay in delivering the transponders in a timely manner,” Justice said in the release.

Justice said all West Virginians should take advantage of the discount that comes with the E-ZPass. The E-ZPass offer is $24 for three years of unlimited travel across the West Virginia Turnpike plus a $13 transponder fee. For those who miss the deadline, the cost for a pass is $25 for unlimited toll-free travel for one year.

On Friday, the Parkways Authority held an emergency meeting to discuss issues with E-ZPass enrollment, which included technical challenges and service disruptions.

The deadline, previously Dec. 31, has been extended to Jan. 11. Another meeting will be held Jan. 10 to see if the authority needs to extend it more.

Customers may enroll in person until 4:30 p.m. Monday at the customer service center at 3310 Piedmont Road in Charleston and again on Wednesday. Enrollment is also continuing online at www.wvturnpike.com or by calling 1-800-206-6222.