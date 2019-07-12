Home NewsWatch West Virginia Turnpike Authority releases toll numbers from July 4th Holiday week
NewsWatchState NewsTop Stories
West Virginia Turnpike Authority releases toll numbers from July 4th Holiday week
By Tyler BarkerJul 12, 2019, 13:11 pm
28
CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Turnpike Authority brought in an all-time record amount of toll booth revenue during the peak 11-day travel period surrounding the July 4th Holiday.
Toll revenue this year – from Thursday, June 27, 2019, through Sunday, July 7, 2019 – came in at more than $5.6 million.
That’s a nearly 77 percent increase from the same 11-day travel window last year, when toll revenues came in at about $3.2 million from Thursday, June 28, 2018, through Sunday, July 8, 2018.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com