West Virginia Turnpike Authority releases toll numbers from July 4th Holiday week

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Turnpike Authority brought in an all-time record amount of toll booth revenue during the peak 11-day travel period surrounding the July 4th Holiday.

Toll revenue this year – from Thursday, June 27, 2019, through Sunday, July 7, 2019 – came in at more than $5.6 million.

That’s a nearly 77 percent increase from the same 11-day travel window last year, when toll revenues came in at about $3.2 million from Thursday, June 28, 2018, through Sunday, July 8, 2018.