West Virginia trooper shot, wounded; suspect in custody

Advertisement



A West Virginia trooper was shot early this morning while responding to a domestic violence call.

Corporal David Fry was shot three times when he arrived on the scene, but was able to get back to his car and call for help on his radio. He then drove 10 miles to Kanawha County and was met by South Charleston officers before being taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile at the scene, the West Virginia State Police used a robot to communicate with the shooter, who was identified as Jeremiah Yeager, as he had another standoff with the officers until they were able to convince him to surrender and then was taken into custody.

The officer is being treated at the Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital. The West Virginia State Police released a statement on Fry’s condition saying the wounds are not life-threatening, however, they are serious.

———————————

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia State Police say a trooper was wounded by gunfire after responding to a domestic violence call and a suspect was taken into custody hours later.

Agency spokesman Lt. Michael Baylous told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that the trooper was hit in the shoulder, leg and wrist while responding early Tuesday morning to the call at an apartment complex in Lincoln County. Baylous did not identify the trooper, but said he is expected to survive.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody about 9 a.m. after local and federal authorities negotiated with him for about six hours.

Related

Comments

comments