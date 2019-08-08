West Virginia Treasurer’s Office returns $14.7 million to claimants

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – State Treasurer John Perdue’s Unclaimed Property Division returned $14.8 million in claims to rightful owners in fiscal year 2019, with Kanawha County leading the county-by-county breakdown with $2.2 million returned to residents.
Unclaimed property is any financial asset from which an individual has become unintentionally separated. Examples include a final paycheck, a forgotten safe deposit box, uncashed stock dividends, or life insurance. Real estate is not included.
The 2019 fiscal year total is similar to other recent years. In 2017, $12.4 million was returned to rightful owners; $13.8 million was returned in FY 2016. The office set a record with $17.7 million returned to rightful owners in FY 2018.
“I’m proud that our office continues to return millions to rightful owners every year,” said State Treasurer Perdue. “Our unclaimed property staff actively works to return unclaimed money through various types of public outreach. Each year our goal is to return at least $1 million a month, on average, and we’ve hit that mark again.”
After Kanawha’s $2.2 million total, the remaining top 10 counties in money returned consists of:
Monongalia, $859,749; 546 claims
Raleigh, $503,196; 477 claims
Cabell, $453,658; 496 claims
Harrison, $400,926; 494 claims
Marion, $361,705; 358 claims
Berkeley, $336,980; 414 claims
Putnam, $290,403; 419 claims
Ohio, $257,123; 261 claims
Wood, $190,815; 411 claims
Below is a list of the remaining county totals of claims paid in FY 2019, in descending order:
- Fayette, $155,110; 254 claims
- Mercer, $139,907; 306 claims
- Preston, $135,539; 196 claims
- Randolph, $117,498; 138 claims
- Greenbrier, $112,552; 160 claims
- Wayne, $111,455; 165 claims
- Jefferson, $104,775; 206 claims
- Logan, $92,972; 159 claims
- Mingo, $83,404; 107 claims
- Mineral, $64,828; 133 claims
- Upshur, $56,497; 117 claims
- Hardy, $54,327; 68 claims
- Hancock, $53,055; 172 claims
- Jackson, $50,426; 159 claims
- Marshall, $48,663; 127 claims
- Brooke, $46,805; 93 claims
- Nicholas, $43,899; 134 claims
- Braxton, $41,426; 58 claims
- Boone, $41,040; 161 claims
- Summers, $37,679; 50 claims
- Barbour, $34,894; 67 claims
- Hampshire, $33,696; 87 claims
- Mason, $31,277; 111 claims
- Gilmer, $30,938; 29 claims
- Taylor, $30,405; 79 claims
- Wetzel, $27,089; 86 claims
- Morgan, $23,904; 71 claims
- Roane, $21,371; 55 claims
- Lincoln, $19,199; 95 claims
- Pendleton, $19,018; 35 claims
- Ritchie, $18,537; 42 claims
- Clay, $18,437; 69 claims
- Monroe, $18,431; 70 claims
- Wyoming, $17,565; 65 claims
- Lewis, $15,992; 81 claims
- Doddridge, $15,612; 22 claims
- McDowell, $15,209; 52 claims
- Pocahontas, $14,711; 40 claims
- Grant, $12,880; 52 claims
- Webster, $11,470; 37 claims
- Tucker, $11,441; 18 claims
- Pleasants, $9,592; 25 claims
- Tyler, $8,678; 27 claims
- Calhoun, $5,041; 35 claims
- Wirt, $3,273; 25 claims
The county totals add up to $7.9 million. Out of state payments make up the remainder of the fiscal year total.