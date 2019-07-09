Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia treasurer announces run for 7th term

Jul 09, 2019

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue is running for an unprecedented seventh term in office.

The Democrat announced his candidacy Monday on the steps of the state Capitol.

Perdue was first elected as treasurer in 1996 and has held the job for over 22 years. In announcing his run, Perdue highlighted a college savings program he started that has $2.5 billion in investments as well as a recently established tax-free savings program for disability-related expenses.

He has previously worked for the governor’s office and the agriculture department.

West Virginia Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Potter issued a statement opposing Perdue’s run. She says the state needs a treasurer who will “modernize and bring transparency” to the office.

