Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured West Virginia tourism officials began fall foliage updates
FeaturedNewsWatchState News

West Virginia tourism officials began fall foliage updates

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 11, 2019, 06:39 am

53
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginias fall colors are starting to show, and the state Tourism Office has started providing weekly updates and a live tracker map online.

The agency says foliage in the states higher elevations is about a week away from peak, with maples showing the most color. Scattered color is appearing in the Eastern Panhandle, Allegheny Mountains and New River Gorge. Fall colors are expected to move throughout West Virginia during the next six weeks.

Tourism officials say people spotting colorful scenery are posting photos on social media from around the state using the hashtag AlmostHeaven, and the photos are added to the Tourism Offices map online .

The agencys weekly foliage reports are prepared in partnership with the state Division of Forestry.

Previous PostJan-Care Presents Over $7,000 to West Virginia Breast Health Initiative
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X