West Virginia tourism officials approve ad campaign for 2019

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 29, 2018, 04:25 am

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — State tourism commissioners in West Virginia have approved a $5.1 million advertising campaign to cover spring, summer and fall in 2019.

The Herald-Dispatch reports the 2019 campaign will focus on the 25-54 age demographic. It will prioritize out-of-state markets with high percentages of past visitors. And it will reach out to more affluent households in those markets.

 

Much of the 2019 campaign is unchanged from 2018, reaching the same in-state markets, as well as the out-of-state markets of Washington, D.C.; Pittsburgh; Columbus, Ohio; Cleveland; Richmond, Virginia; and Charlottesville, Virginia, with more limited coverage in the Roanoke, Virginia, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, markets.

 

The campaign will feature 30-second TV spots in all markets but Roanoke and Harrisburg.

The campaign also will include print ads and an expanded digital media outreach.

Daniella Hankey

