West Virginia Tourism Office Releases 2019 Fall Foliage Forecast

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) — Red maples and scarlet oaks are ushering in the Mountain State’s fall foliage season, and the West Virginia Tourism Office released its annual autumn forecast to help travelers plan trips around peak leaf season.

The preview, prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, is the first in a series of weekly fall foliage updates from the Tourism Office. These weekly reports will share the percentage of color change across the state, as well as a featured country road trip that outlines tips for travelers and the best stops to experience fall activities and see the changing leaves.

“From late September through most of November, West Virginia’s mountains come alive with beautiful fall colors, and we want to help travelers enjoy every moment of the season,” West Virginia Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby said. “Thanks to our partners at the Division of Forestry, we are gearing up to serve as your weekly host for where to see the best fall colors and what to do along the way.”

Fall foliage updates will be released on Wednesday of each week to allow ample time for travelers to plan their weekend road trip. For folks looking to track the color change in real-time, the Tourism Office has a new tool in store that allows visitors to do just that.

Residents and visitors can now post their own fall color photos with #AlmostHeaven and have them added to the live leaf tracker map on WVtourism.com/fall. This map is updated daily and will provide an insider’s guide to fall color in West Virginia.

“This year, we’re calling on all West Virginians to help us showcase our state’s beautiful fall colors,” Ruby said. “As the leaves change in your area, take a photo and post to social media using #AlmostHeaven. Your photos will help travelers from across the country see that West Virginia is the place to be in the fall.”

Travelers planning a fall color road trip are encouraged to request a Fall Pocket Passport from the West Virginia Tourism Office as well. This new, free guide has a checklist for all the must-see and do activities this season, as well as a leaf identification guide and fall color forecast map provided by the Division of Forestry.

“Fall color first arrives at higher elevations in the state and works its way to lower elevations throughout the season,” said Division of Forestry Director Barry Cook. “Fall color comes and goes very quickly, which is why we’re expanding our partnership to offer travelers as much fall color information as we can, as quickly as we can.”

To access the fall color map, live leaf tracker tool and Fall Pocket Passport, visit www.WVtourism.com/fall.