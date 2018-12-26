West Virginia Toll Booth Rates Are Increasing Soon

GHENT, WV (WOAY) – The normal rate of $2 for the toll booths on the West Virginia turnpikes will be increasing soon to $4, which will affect a lot of people that travel through those tolls for work or any type of commute to and from West Virginia.

“That definitely does affect me; I go through fairly often as I said between North Carolina and New York. If there’s a way that I can attempt to avoid the toll booths on my drive I will. Otherwise, it will just cost me a little more out of pocket each trip. Said Jessica Polland, North Carolina Resident

There are three mainline toll plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike that travelers have to go through depending on what direction they’re traveling towards.

“I think it will definitely make it a little more difficult for them especially if they’re coming through fairly often for work or for pleasure. I think it might make them second guess their trips. Two dollars is two dollars; it adds up quickly.” Said Polland

The toll booth rate increase will provide funding for road and bridge improvements. Another Traveler that makes a trip through West Virginia a few times a year says:

“I’m still going to pay it but that does not make me happy, and I would like to know who owns the toll road and if that money will be filtering down to the local economy.” Said Hank Fitch, Pennsylvania Resident

West Virginia residents have the option to apply for the single fee discount plan for an E-ZPass which is a set cost of $24 for three years. The rate increase for West Virginia toll booths will take effect on January 1st.