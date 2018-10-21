Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch West Virginia to stock streams with golden rainbow trout
NewsWatchStateTop Stories

West Virginia to stock streams with golden rainbow trout

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 21, 2018, 10:20 am

4
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Division of Natural Resources says it will stock streams and ponds with golden rainbow trout next spring after a similar stocking last spring proved popular.

Jim Hedrick is the division’s supervisor of hatcheries. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Hedrick said the idea is to give young people and their families an incentive to get out and fish.

DNR officials tried to time last spring’s event for spring break week, but the teachers’ strike and bad weather prevented many youngsters from participating. Still, Hedrick said many park managers saw more families fishing than ever before.

The state’s seven trout hatcheries are sharing the task of growing 40,000 golden rainbows. The fish have are segregated from other trout and fed a special diet to enhance their bright-yellow color.

Previous PostTexts of proposed constitutional amendments to be published
Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

X