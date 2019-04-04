West Virginia to Play St. John’s Next Season

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball will travel to St. John’s next season, as part of the first scheduling alliance between the Big 12 and Big East conferences.

The two leagues agreed this past October to the non-conference series between member schools, similar to what the Big 12 currently has with the SEC. The four-year agreement will continue through the 2022-23 season, with games to be played in December. Dates have not yet been announced.

West Virginia leads the all-time series 20-17 against the Red Storm, a one-time Big East Conference rival. St. John’s made the First Four of the NCAA Tournament earlier this year but lost to Arizona State.

Additional games for the 2019-20 series are below.

Butler @ Baylor; Seton Hall @ Iowa State; Kansas @ Villanova; Marquette @ Kansas State; Oklahoma @ Creighton; Georgetown @ Oklahoma State; Xavier @ TCU; Texas @ Providence; Texas Tech @ DePaul