Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured West Virginia To Get $106M In Federal Disaster Relief Funds
FeaturedNewsWatchState News

West Virginia To Get $106M In Federal Disaster Relief Funds

Yazmin RodriguezBy May 24, 2019, 09:04 am

15
0

WASHINGTON (AP) — West Virginia is set to get $106 million in federal disaster relief money.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin on Thursday said the state would be getting the funds as part of a federal grant. The West Virginia Democrat says the money was already approved by Congress and the president but had been caught up in bureaucratic red tape.

In 2016, thunderstorms drenched parts of the state and caused widespread flooding. Twenty-three people died, scores of homes were damaged and infrastructure was destroyed.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announced this month that he was investigating the use of federal disaster relief funds given to West Virginia after that flood. His probe follows a state audit on the misuse of the money that resulted in criminal charges against current and former officials of Richwood.

Previous PostUPDATE: Woman Who Was Killed By A Train Has Been Identified
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement
Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X