Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch West Virginia To Conduct Commerical Traffic Safety Inspections
NewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

West Virginia To Conduct Commerical Traffic Safety Inspections

Yazmin RodriguezBy Jun 05, 2019, 09:08 am

50
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators are conducting a three-day safety blitz involving commercial drivers and their vehicles.

The Public Service Commission says in a news release the inspections focusing on steering and suspension systems are being held at various locations across the state through Thursday night.

A similar three-day enforcement campaign last year involved 592 inspections and resulted in dozens of actions against vehicles or drivers.

In May, PSC officers conducted 99 commercial vehicle brake inspections, resulting in 13 vehicles being taken out of service.

Previous PostSheriffs Need Help Locating Missing Man
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X