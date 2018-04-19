Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia Teachers Made Fortune’s World’s Top 50 List

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 19, 2018, 13:55 pm

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – West Virginia Teachers made Fortune’s World’s Top 50 list

West Virginia Teachers were ranked 31st out of 50 on the Fortune’s list.

For years, it has been universally acknowledged that American public school teachers are woefully underpaid—and considered a given that it has to be that way. Late last year, thousands of West Virginia teachers rose up and said, “Enough,” mobilizing on Facebook and defying their union to strike for fairer pay and higher standards. (They did it thoughtfully; while not teaching, they made sure students who qualified for free at-school meals got fed.) After nine days, West Virginia’s legislature granted them their first raise in four years. The teachers touched off a movement now playing out nationwide, inspiring educators in Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Arizona to follow their lead.

You can see the full list here: http://fortune.com/longform/worlds-greatest-leaders-2018/

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

