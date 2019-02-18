West Virginia Teachers Announce Another Strike

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Groups representing West Virginia Teachers has announced another teacher strike.

The American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia, along with the West Virginia Education Association and the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association held a press conference on Monday at the capitol to announce the teacher strike.

The Senate is in recess until 6 p.m. Monday after they discussed possibly amending the version of the education bill passed by the House.

The Senate’s proposed amendments included changing the charter school provision to limit it to a total of seven with a maximum of two per year and one of seven must be primarily at-risk population. Senators also discussed an amendment that would create an allowance for education savings accounts sufficient to pay for 1,000 students.

In the version passed by the House, the number of public charter schools are capped at two and provided for no education savings accounts.

Last year, school employees across the state conducted a nine-day strike.