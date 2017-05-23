West Virginia suspends ex-education secretary’s law license

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The law license of West Virginia’s former education secretary has been suspended by the state’s supreme court.

Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Clay County attorney Barbara Harmon-Schamberger’s license to practice law was suspended in a court order issued May 16. Her license will be automatically reinstated after the three-month suspension, but she’s required to obtain six additional credit hours of continuing legal education in the areas of ethics and law office management.

The justices’ order also says Harmon-Schamberger is to immediately refund a $1,000 retainer fee to Donnie Sears.

It was not clear what disciplinary rules Harmon-Schamberger violated or who Spears is. She could not be reached for comment Monday.

Harmon-Schamberger was appointed state secretary of education and the arts in 1992.

