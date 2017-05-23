WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch State West Virginia suspends ex-education secretary’s law license
StateTop Stories

West Virginia suspends ex-education secretary’s law license

Scott PickeyBy May 23, 2017, 10:19 am

204
0
Advertisement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The law license of West Virginia’s former education secretary has been suspended by the state’s supreme court.

Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Clay County attorney Barbara Harmon-Schamberger’s license to practice law was suspended in a court order issued May 16. Her license will be automatically reinstated after the three-month suspension, but she’s required to obtain six additional credit hours of continuing legal education in the areas of ethics and law office management.

The justices’ order also says Harmon-Schamberger is to immediately refund a $1,000 retainer fee to Donnie Sears.

It was not clear what disciplinary rules Harmon-Schamberger violated or who Spears is. She could not be reached for comment Monday.

Harmon-Schamberger was appointed state secretary of education and the arts in 1992.

Comments

comments

Previous PostWest Virginia lawmakers back to weigh taxes, budget
Scott Pickey

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives