West Virginia suspended justice wants impeachment blocked

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 20, 2018, 10:57 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A suspended West Virginia Supreme Court justice who was convicted in federal court this month is asking justices to block his impeachment trial on the same grounds another justice’s trial was stopped.

WCHS-TV reports suspended Justice Allen Loughry’s defense lawyer, John Carr, filed a motion Friday to stop the Nov. 13 proceeding in the state Senate.

The court ruled Oct. 11 that articles of impeachment filed against Justice Margaret Workman violate the separation of powers doctrine and that the Senate doesn’t have jurisdiction. The Senate postponed Workman’s trial after the presiding judge didn’t show up following the court ruling.

Retired Justice Robin Davis’ lawyers have also asked that her impeachment trial be blocked.

Justice Beth Walker was cleared of an impeachment charge at her Senate trial earlier this month.

Tyler Barker

