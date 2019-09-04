Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia Supreme Court’s fall term beginning

Tyler Barker Sep 04, 2019, 10:29 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Supreme Court will hear six cases as it begins its fall term.

The term starts Wednesday in the Supreme Court Chamber in the Capitol’s East Wing.

Chief Justice Beth Walker said in a news release that the court will also travel to two cities this term to hear arguments. The Supreme Court will hear arguments in three cases on Sept. 11 at Marshall University in Huntington and in three cases on Oct. 29 at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Logan.

The court’s terms begin on the first Wednesday in September and the second Tuesday in January.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

X