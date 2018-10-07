Home NewsWatch West Virginia Supreme Court candidates to meet for forums
West Virginia Supreme Court candidates to meet for forums
By Daniella Hankey Oct 07, 2018
CHARLESTON, WV (AP)- Candidates for two West Virginia Supreme Court seats are slated to participate in forums .
The West Virginia Bar Association will hold an Oct. 15 forum for Division 1 candidates and an Oct. 18 forum for Division 2 hopefuls. Both events will take place at the West Virginia Culture Center on the state Capitol campus.
Advance tickets cost $10 for young bar association members; $20 for regular members; and $30 for non-members. Ticket prices increase by $10 after Monday. The events will be broadcast live by West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
Former Republican House Speaker Tim Armstead and former GOP Congressman Evan Jenkins were picked to temporarily replace two justices who resigned amid Supreme Court-wide impeachment proceedings. Jenkins and Armstead are among 20 total candidates seeking those separate seats in November.
