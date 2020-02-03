West Virginia Supreme Court candidate speaks to Lewisburg Rotary Club

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Joanna Tabit, a circuit court judge from Kanawha County is running for the West Virginia Supreme Court.

On Monday, she spoke at the Lewisburg Rotary Meeting. She talked about her experience as a judge and as an attorney arguing before the West Virginia Supreme Court.

She also talked about her campaign and the vision she has for the future of the court of appeals as she believes her experience will make her stand out.

“The courts should be effective, they should be fair, they should be accessible and they should be accountable,” Tabit said. “And by accountable, I mean basically applying and adhering to principles of fiscal responsibility that folks do in their businesses and people do in the households that they run.”

Tabit is running for Justice Workman’s seat as she will retire at the end of her term.

She will be facing off against Jim Douglas, Kristina “Kris” Raynes, and William R. “Bill” Wooton. This is a non-partisan election.