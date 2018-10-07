West Virginia Stay Undefeated Despite Turnovers

Check out the Highlight’s from WVU’s 38-22 win over the Kansas Jay Hawks.

The West Virginia Mountaineers came into today’s Big-12 match up with the Kansas Jayhawks with the hopes of going 5-0 and maybe pad the stats for Will Grier’s Heisman’s campaign.

One of those things came true. The Mountaineers improved to 5-0 on the season playing a relatively competitive game with Kansas.

Will Grier throws for four touchdowns in the win, but throws three interceptions in the red zone. Dana Holgerson expresses his thoughts of the game.