West Virginia Stay Undefeated Despite Turnovers

Nolan KnightBy Oct 07, 2018, 00:48 am

Check out the Highlight’s from WVU’s 38-22 win over the Kansas Jay Hawks.

The West Virginia Mountaineers came into today’s Big-12 match up with the Kansas Jayhawks with the hopes of going 5-0 and maybe pad the stats for Will Grier’s Heisman’s campaign.

One of those things came true. The Mountaineers improved to 5-0 on the season playing a relatively competitive game with Kansas.

Will Grier throws for four touchdowns in the win, but throws three interceptions in the red zone. Dana Holgerson expresses his thoughts of the game.

Nolan Knight

