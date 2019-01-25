West Virginia State University Named a Military Friendly School for 2019-2020

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University (WVSU) has been named a Military Friendly School for 2019-2020 by VIQTORY in its annual listing of the top post-secondary education choices for veterans and their spouses.

WVSU was the only public four-year college in West Virginia to be recognized as a Military Friendly School.

“We are honored by this recognition for West Virginia State University, as it underscores our commitment to all students, but particularly to our students currently attending WVSU as active duty, reserve and veterans of the armed forces,” said WVSU President Anthony L. Jenkins. “It is personally affirming as a veteran, myself, and honors WVSU’s legacy of producing over 900 military officers, 100 Lieutenant Colonels and 15 Generals and the training of the Tuskegee Airmen.”

The Military Friendly Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to a proprietary, data-driven survey from participating institutions.

This year 766 schools nationwide earned this designation.

The 2019-2020 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine. The list can also be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities.

