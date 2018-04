OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint.

The Checkpoint will take place along WV 16 (East Main Street) near the old Department of Highways building in Oak Hill. The operation will start at 6 pm on Friday, May 4, 2018 and end at 12 pm on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to deter impaired drivers, as well as to educate the public about the dangers of driving an automobile while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.

