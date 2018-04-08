West Virginia State Police Warning Residents Of Phone Scam

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police wishes to make the public completely aware that we DO NOT solicit contributions via telephone calls, mailings or home visits.

If anyone representing themselves as a trooper, law enforcement officer, employee of or on behalf of the West Virginia State Police requesting contributions of any amount or banking account information to make a withdrawal please DO NOT provide the information and promptly disconnect the call. The West Virginia Troopers Association is an authorized association comprising of current and retired troopers, however, the WVTA does not participate in telephone, mailing or home visiting solicitations.

Specifically, we have received several calls the past few days with complainants stating citizens received phone calls and a male voice, which sounds like a recording has requested donations. One call, the caller identified himself as Sergeant Miller. Another caller identified himself as Sergeant Mitchell. Another caller stated they represented the West Virginia State Police. They asked for donations in increments of $35, $75, $100, $200, and $300. The phone numbers appear to be computer generated but have 304 area codes. Neither the West Virginia State Police nor the West Virginia Troopers Association is soliciting money.

We are advising anyone that receives one of these calls to NOT give any personal information and be aware that these are scams.

If you have any complaints, please contact your local detachment.

Anyone seeking to make a contribution to the West Virginia State Police should contact the department headquarters at 304-746-2100. Anyone seeking to make a contribution to the West Virginia Troopers Association should contact 304-345-9882 or visit the website, www.wvtrooper.org

