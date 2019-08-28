Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia State Police offers tests to become trooper

Aug 28, 2019

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia State Police is offering several testing dates for people interested in becoming a state trooper.

The tests are Sept. 4, 5, 7, 13 and 14 at the police academy in Institute; Sept. 6 in Martinsburg; and Sept. 7 in Morgantown. Registration is from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., and state-issued identification is needed.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and no more than 39 prior to enlistment and must have a high school diploma or GED.

More information about the application process and the job is available online .

